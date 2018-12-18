At 55, Brad Pitt Is Still a Menswear Icon for the Ages

Story continues

Sure, 2018 was a great year for offbeat menswear with actors like Timothee Chalamet and Ezra Miller stealing the spotlight at every event, but Gen-Y didn’t invent red carpet rule-breaking. The original pretty boy fashion muse? Brad Pitt, the ’90s heartthrob turned Hollywood icon who celebrates his 55th birthday today. On the scene since the ’80s, Pitt has embodied every type of leading man onscreen and been as adventurous when it comes to his off-duty wardrobe. He is the man who famously brought grunge’s undone look to the world of premieres and awards shows and proved time and again that a six-pack can be your best accessory.

Though he can—and has—pulled off a basic T-shirt and jeans, Pitt has a gift for the unexpected. In the ’90s, that meant long beachy waves and paisley shirts at events where everyone else was decked out in black tie—his boho True Romance premiere outfit is a still a thing of beauty. Always in search of his next evolution, he ditched the unkempt chic in favor of Calvin Klein suits and Armani formalwear to match then-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow’s love of minimalism. Though Pitt has taken couple’s coordination too far at times (getting the same haircut as your girlfriend is a sweet gesture . . . sort of), he has largely maintained a sense of self. Who else would have the smarts to spice up a pinstripe suit by wearing a transparent blouse?

Pitt’s fashion risks aren’t limited to ’90s revelry. Always willing to test out the latest trends, he approaches dressing with a degree of fearlessness that sets him apart from his contemporaries. Odds are you’re not going to see George Clooney or Tom Cruise in an all white Isaia suit with sneakers like the one Pitt wore during a visit to Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills shopping center back in 2017. Nor would you see them sporting a playful velvet Tom Ford tux like Pitt chose for a trip to Beijing last month. There’s nothing wrong with going the classic route, but Pitt has proven time and again that menswear can be so much more.