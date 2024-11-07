‘55:’ Indian-American Thriller From Scott Free Productions Lands U.S. Distribution Deal — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has taken North American distribution rights on 55, the Indian-American thriller filmmaker Shyam Madiraju has made for Scott Free Productions.

The deal was negotiated by Guido Rud and Matias Fontenla of FilmSharks and TJ Smith and Larry Greenberg of Quiver Distribution. The company plans to release the film in 2025.

More from Deadline

The film tells the story of an organized pick pocketing gang that names their members after numbers. Synopsis reads: 55, an orphan teenage pickpocket working the streets of Mumbai, embarks on a life-altering journey after meeting the daughter of one of his victims.

The film was exec produced by Paul Feig. Madiraju is best known for his last feature Eden and previously served as an exec producer on Cake starring Jennifer Aniston.

“55 is such a masterful film that delivers in so many ways,” Feig said of the pic. “It’s an emotional crowd-pleaser, a sometimes scary, sometimes funny, and always engaging look at the unseen inhabitants of Mumbai. Shyam Madiraju has taken an incredibly talented cast of young newcomers and gotten the performances of a lifetime out of them. I couldn’t love this movie more.”

FilmSharks is presenting the film to further buyers at AFM.

Fontenla added: “High Octane Indian Cinema has proven to be red-hot in the US and worldwide. We feel Quiver is the perfect partner that shall make this film shine .”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.