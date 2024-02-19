55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre

A Papua New Guinea national flag flies in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea in 2018. Tribal violence continues to plague regions of the country. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- 55 people are dead following an ambush in Papua New Guinea's remote Highlands region. It's the latest, but most severe, incident in a years-long series of murderous clashes among the nation's warring tribes.

The victims were shot during a dispute between two rival tribes in Enga province, a national police spokesman told the BBC.

While the region is known to have struggled with violence for a long time, these killings are thought to be on a scale not seen in years.

"This is by far the largest [killing] I've seen in Enga, maybe in all of Highlands as well," Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Acting Superintendent George Kakas said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"We're all devastated, we're all mentally stressed out. It's really hard to comprehend."

Police are on the scene but say they have yet to collect "full information" of the event, Kakas said.

Last year, similar violence - which often occurs over the distribution of land and wealth - led to a three-month lockdown in Enga Province, during which police imposed a curfew and travel restrictions.