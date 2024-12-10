6 Affordable Electric Cars That Are Perfect for First-Time EV Buyers

Electric vehicles (EVs) have become more prevalent in recent years for good reason.

They are cheaper to maintain and better for the environment. Plus, you get some great government incentives like the $7,500 tax credit to get EVs and certain state incentives (depending on your state).

But there’s a problem: For first-time EV buyers, there are so many options in the market that choosing the best EV that meets your needs can be overwhelming.

Luckily, this guide will list six of the most affordable and value-packed EVs. Several options are available if you want to switch to an electric one but don’t want to bankrupt yourself.

If you’re a first-time buyer of an electric car, here are six of the best budget-friendly electric vehicles.

1. Chevrolet Bolt EV

Price $26,500 to $29,700

The Chevrolet Bolt EV has been one of the cheapest, most popular electric cars in the past few years. With a claimed range of 259 miles, this is one of the best-asked-for ranges from an affordable electric car, making it ideal for first-time EV buyers.

Many of the cheaper electric vehicles available on the market only offer up to 150 to 200 miles of range on one charge.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV also offers safety features like active lane management. There is loads of room, and the tech inclusions include a touchscreen display.

2. Nissan LEAF

Price: $28,140 to $36,190

The Nissan LEAF has two different battery options. A standard Nissan Leaf affords a range of 159 to 150 miles on a charge, and a larger, long-range Nissan LEAF can do up to 215 miles on a charge.

The Nissan LEAF has saved drivers about $10,000 in fuel costs over 10 years compared to a similar gasoline car. For safety, the Nissan LEAF has automatic emergency braking and intelligent lane intervention, which meet its safety prospects.

The practical features make it perfect for first-time buyers, including ample interior space and a choice of two batteries for city commutes and longer trips. Moreover, it’s a compact car and ideal for city use, which is good for daily errands.

3. MINI Cooper SE

Price: $30,900

The MINI Cooper SE is an excellent choice for first-time buyers looking for a stylish, compact, elegant electric car. It offers a range of up to 114 miles on a charge, suitable for daily commuting city driving but not the farthest range possible.

Charging your MINI Electric is easy and quick. There are three charging levels on board, and level 3 (Fast DC) can charge the MINI Electric to over 80% in just around 30 minutes, which is one of its top perks.

The MINI Cooper SE is compact and easy to handle. Its security features include automatic emergency braking and blind spot warning. This is a fun hatchback for the average driver, and it is easy to park and drive through tight spots.

4. Hyundai Kona Electric

Price: $24,350 to $33,400

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a small SUV that offers practicality. It is perfect for first-time EV buyers because it can be used for daily commutes and weekend trips. It has an impressive 261 miles of range, which is more than enough.

Hyundai’s excellent warranty is also a bonus for first-time EV buyers who want peace of mind, and Hyundai backs it.

The Hyundai Hona Electric has lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning, significantly contributing to occupant safety. The Kona features an enormous touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can easily tune in.

5. Kia Niro EV

Price: $26,990 to $35,390

The Kia Niro EV is the best choice for first-time electric SUV buyers, as it offers the best balance between range, price, and practicality. The long-range battery fits this subcompact SUV and is rated for 253 miles on a single charge. It is a good solution on the highway, specifically in the city.

It’s also equipped with a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, making it ideal for first-time EV buyers. Driving a Kia Niro EV will save you approximately $800 in fuel over one year and roughly $4,000 over five years.

It also has advanced safety tools, including lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning. The Niro EV has impressive tech features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity.

6. Tesla Model 3

Price: $42,490 to $54,990

The Tesla Model 3 is a sleek, high-tech, high-performance car. The base model is EPA-rated at 272 miles with rear-wheel drive and jaw-dropping 358 miles in long-range form.

It is a solid choice for first-time buyers, albeit a little pricier than the other cars on this list.

Tesla is known for its features, such as autopilot for semi-autonomous driving and frequent software updates for enhanced safety functionality. Inside, the Model 3 has a 15-inch touchscreen for almost all of the car’s controls, simplifying car controls.

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of Dec. 9, 2024. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Affordable Electric Cars That Are Perfect for First-Time EV Buyers