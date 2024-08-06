6 Arrested During Plymouth Protests

Several officers were injured and six arrests made as protesters clashed with police in Plymouth on Monday, August 5, according to local reports.

Police said a number of members of the public were also injured with two taken to hospital, as two groups of protesters clashed in the city in the latest of a series of incidents across the UK following the killing of three girls in Southport on July 29.

Police deployed 150 officers to the area on Monday afternoon.

Videos by Katie Salmond show police standing between two groups of protesters on Pymouth’s Royal Parade on Monday. Credit: Katie Salmond via Storyful

No to welcome Loud say it clear.

Refugees are welcome here.

The people united will never be defeated.

Say it loud say it clear, refugees are welcome here.

The people, United will never be defeated.

