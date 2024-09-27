6 arrested during protest in State Capitol swing space
Six people were arrested for a demonstration in the State Capitol’s swing space on Thursday. The space is off O Street and includes Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. The Capitol CHP responded, advising the protesters to leave. The six people who were arrested were charged with unlawful assembly and failing to disperse. They did not resist while being arrested, CHP said. Demonstrators told KCRA 3 the protest was to push for more affordable housing and an end to homeless encampment sweeps.