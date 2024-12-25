6 Best Tech Deals Under $200 at Amazon This December

If you’re in the market for tech items this holiday season, head on over to Amazon. The online retailer has a wide-variety of sales and limited-time offers designed to help you save serious cash.

Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or yourself, you can save big on items like headphones, tablets, smartphones and speakers. Here’s a look at six tech deals you can get right now for under $200.

Sony Wireless Premium Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Limited-time price: $198

List price: $348

Offered in black, blue and silver, these Sony Wireless Premium Noise-Cancelling Headphones are currently 43% off. Equipped with Dual Noise Sensor technology, they have a battery life of up to 30 hours with quick charging.

Touch sensor controls make for convenient usability, and precise voice pickup offers superior call quality by combining five built-in microphones. Some of the many other features include multipoint connection and adaptive sound control, as well as an updated design that offers long-lasting comfort.

Motorola Moto G Smartphone

Sale price: $139.99 to $199.99

List price: $199.99 to $299.99

Compatible with both T-Mobile 5G and Verizon 5G, the Motorola Mota G Smartphone is 44% off on the ink blue color ($139.99) for a limited time. Prices vary for the other colors, including sage green, midnight blue and pale lilac.

Equipped with 128 GB, this smartphone has a fluid 6.6-inch display with multidimensional stereo sound. It also has a soft, fingerprint-resistant vegan leather back cover and a generous amount of built-in superfast storage.

Samsung Galaxy A9-Plus Tablet

Limited-time price: $149 to $199

List price: $219.99 to $269.99

Choose from a variety of options with the Samsung Galaxy A9-Plus Tablet — all currently on a limited-time deal. Available in 64 GB or 128 GB, this tablet is equipped with a large screen, making it a good choice for kids.

Featuring quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, enjoy a plethora of storage for all your videos, games and files. You’re also able to see and use multiple apps at once, making for a pleasant user experience.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Limited-time price: $129

List price: $179

For a limited time, the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds are 28% off. Available in chilled lilac, white smoke and black, these IPX-4-rated Bluetooth headphones offer 8.5 hours of listening.

Designed for comfort and security, they’re equipped with three eartip and stability band sizes. Easy to use, these headphones offer hands-free, hassle-free switching between devices and keep you connected within up to 30 feet of your device.

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch

Limited-time price: $199

List price: $313.95

Currently 36% off, the Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch is a steal. Equipped with a 1.12-inch screen, it has a 21-day battery life and is water-rated to 100 meters.

Featuring built-in sports apps, you’re able to stay connected with smart notifications and Connect IQ compatibility that can be paired with your smartphone. Plus, you can even track your trips with the built-in three-axis compass and barometric altimeter, as well as multiple global navigation satellite systems.

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Limited-time price: $129.99

List price: $219.99

Right now, you can get the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for 41% off. Bringing more than 20 hours of portable playtime on a single charge, this petite speaker also has an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

Equipped with True Stereophonic — a form of multi-directional sound — you’ll get 360-degree sound and multi-host functionality that makes it easy to connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Music to your ears, get the sound you want by using the control knobs on the top panel to adjust to your liking.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Dec. 23, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.

