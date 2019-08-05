6 big spoilers for Supergirl season 5

From Digital Spy

Kryptonite might be Supergirl's biggest weakness, but that was the least of her worries by the end of season four. After fighting the bigotry of Agent Liberty and the extremism of Manchester Black, Lex Luthor arrived with a Russian clone of Kara who proceeded to blow up the White House and besmirch her good name.

While most of those issues were dealt with as season four came to a close, plenty more problems reared their head in the finale's last moments, and no, we're not just talking about Crisis On Infinite Earths either.

Between Lena's discovery, that new martian and whatever the hell Leviathan is, even someone as strong as Kara is going to struggle in the coming months. Fortunately, the Maid of Steel doesn’t have to face this all alone.

Ahead of season five, we sat down with the cast and crew of Supergirl to find out more about what's coming next for fans who wish to soar ahead. Here's what they had to say:

1. Same-sex adoption will play a big role in season 5





Photo credit: The CW More

Fans were outraged when Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) left the show back in season three and it's taken a while for Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to find love since, but it looks like Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai) will now fill that gap in season five.

Leigh describes the relationship as "very new, so they're still trying to figure everything about one another and they both live in such a crazy world… I think it's just a matter of figuring out how those two people fit together and learn a lot along the way".

So far, so cute, but what about Alex's plan to start a family? Maggie left because she didn't want to raise children, but it sounds like Kelly might be more open to the idea somewhere later down the line.

"What we end up seeing is Alex still wants kids and it is something that's on Kelly's radar as well. It's just about when and how to make that look realistic in a very unrealistic world."

2. J'onn's brother will attack before 'Crisis'

Photo credit: The CW More

Remember that bald guy from Elseworlds? The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) popped up again in the Supergirl season four finale, bringing along an angry martian who vowed revenge against his brother, J'onn J'onzz (David Harewood).

Fans wondered whether this new addition would lie in wait until Crisis On Infinite Earths or antagonise J'onn from the get-go, and now we have our answer. According to Harewood, the martian will appear almost immediately, but, "It takes [J'onn] a while to figure it out."

Story continues