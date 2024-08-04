6 Celeb-Approved Summer Makeup Looks to Try Now

Let Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Camila Mendes and more stars show you how to score a gorgeous look this summer

Jason Mendez/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Nicole Ari Parker; Lily Gladstone

Summer is an exceptionally challenging time of year to wear makeup. It's hot. It's humid. Sometimes it's both — and that's when things get really uncomfortable.

But the makeup artists for Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Kylie Jenner and more stars have brilliant solutions to everything from the best base for hot months to the eyeliner looks that make an impact so you can go easy on the rest of your routine.

The summer makeup tips and tricks are so easy (and pretty), you'll breeze through the remaining weeks. And if you're in need of help with your skincare, haircare, bodycare, SPF or even a new fragrance, we've got you covered.

Bright Liner

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Cheekbone Beauty Lily Gladstone; Cheekbone Beauty Fearless Eyeshadows

Lily Gladstone is among the stars who are accenting their eyes with a flash of bold blue. “When temperatures skyrocket, you don’t want to wear a ton of product on your face, but it’s still fun to have a bit of a look,” says her makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who used these two hues. “Adding a swipe of a vibrant blue is a great way to bring attention to the eyes without a lot of makeup.”

Buy It! Cheekbone Beauty Fearless Eyeshadows, $22 each;

cheekbonebeauty.com

A Pop of Shimmer

Charlotte Tilbury Ayo Edebiri; Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Champagne Diamonds

Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas applied golden tones to Ayo Edebiri’s lids, plus a dot of champagne shadow to the inner corners—for an extra dose of sparkle.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Champagne Diamonds, $29;

charlottetilbury.com

Skin Tints

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock; Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner; Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir

These lightweight formulas, which add a veil of color, are having a moment because “everyone is more conscious now about taking care of their skin, which in turn has led to them having a lighter approach to makeup,” says Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist

Ariel Tejada. The star’s own tint “gives you the right amount of coverage and

a glow,” the pro says.

Buy It! Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir, $32; kyliecosmetics.com

"Brat" Eyeliner

Ariana Debose/instagram; MAC Ariana DeBose; MAC Cosmetics Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner

If you’ve opened social media lately, you’ve seen the unapologetically edgy “brat” aesthetic, popularized by Charli xcx, everywhere. Ariana DeBose’s liner look, which follow the arch of her lower water lines and pull straight out toward the tops of her ears, is inspired by it, says makeup artist Vincent Oquendo. “It’s slightly imperfect, but that’s what I think the trend is about: embracing your imperfections.”

Buy It! MAC Cosmetics Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner, $25; maccosmetics.com

Petal Pink Lipstick

Nicole Ari Parker/Instagram Nicole Ari Parker; Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick in Shade Lotus 314

“During hot months, I think we have an attraction to floral shades,” says Nicole Ari Parker’s makeup artist Vincent Oquendo. That’s why he chose this pink lipstick with a soft sheen for the star, “which looks great on any skin tone because of its rosy base,” he says.

Buy It! Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick in Shade Lotus 314; $38;

hourglasscosmetics.com

Draped Blush

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images; Giorgio Armani Camila Mendes; Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint

The technique, in which you apply blush on the higher points of your cheekbones and blend toward the temples, creates a sculpted appearance. Camila Mendes’s makeup artist Jen Tioseco used Bold Pink (near left) first, then added a hint of Intense Berry (far left) to complement the star’s dress. “Liquid blush looks skin-like

and fresh,” says the pro, adding, “It’s hard to overdo it, but if you do, it’s easy to blend out.”

Buy It! Armani beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tints, $39 each; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.