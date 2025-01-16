6 David Lynch movies and TV shows you need to watch after his death

(FILES) US filmmaker David Lynch arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 2193540964

David Lynch was an artist with a capital "A" who we'll all miss, with the news that the director, writer and actor died at the age of 78, per his family.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," a Facebook post read. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

Let's look back on the movies and TV shows he worked on that you must watch:

Eraserhead

The Elephant Man

Blue Velvet

Twin Peaks

Mulholland Drive

David Lynch's Weather Report

More Pop Culture!

The 17 best TikToks of all time to watch before the potential ban

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6 best Bob Uecker Major League quotes to remember after legend's death

The late Bob Uecker was also a terrific actor in addition to his legendary Brewers job

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 6 David Lynch movies and TV shows you need to watch after his death