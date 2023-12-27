6 dead in 2-vehicle crash that closes part of U.S. 67 in Johnson County, officials say

Six people were killed in a “multiple fatality accident” in Johnson County, and parts of U.S. Highway 67 are closed Tuesday night, authorities said.

William Lockridge, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the highway is closed between County Roads 1234 and 1120 due to the deadly crash. No further information is available right now, Lockridge said.

The crash site is roughly 10 miles southwest Cleburne.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted about the crash on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area. The roadway will be closed for several hours.

“Please say a prayer for the families of the deceased and injured. Also, please pray for our Deputies, Troopers and all other first responders working this accident. It’s a devastating scene and very emotional for all involved,” the post said.

