6 fun things to do this mid-November weekend

While Islanders can expect a relatively chilly weekend, there are plenty of activities to keep people busy.

Here's a peek at what's on offer.

Pre-Christmas cheer

For those ready for a festive hunt for treasure, the Colonel Gray Craft Fair is set to take place at the high school in Charlottetown Friday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.

The community at Trinity-Clifton United Church in Charlottetown is also inviting Islanders to another year of crafts and handmade items.

The sale started on Friday, and continues Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free on both days. For more information head to their Facebook page.

Both events promise homemade goods and crafts for every taste and budget.

Get your disc golf on

If you're looking to grab some fresh air and keep active this weekend, a round of disc golf might be the ticket.

Disc golf is very similar to a game to traditional golf. Strokes are counted every time a disc is thrown and is played with elevated baskets placed around the course, which are designed to catch the discs.

The Rose Valley disc golf course is having an open house event Sunday, which begins at 9:30 a.m. The scenic course is located directly behind Barnone Brewery. Everyone is welcome.

For more information check the event's Facebook page.

Cheer on the Islanders

Evan Dickson More

The Charlottetown Islanders are taking on their rivals across the Confederation Bridge, the Moncton Wildcats, for a Sunday afternoon match at 3 p.m. in Charlottetown.

A family zone will be set up ahead of the game along with a family skate and a post-game autograph session.

For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Spirits Festival

Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook More

If you're looking for a classy time, the Confederation Centre of the Arts is hosting the P.E.I. Spirits Festival Saturday night.

The event hopes to give Islanders a taste of spirits from around the world. Admission to the event is $89.

People will have the opportunity to sample and shop to their heart's content beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Tread Lightly

New Africa/Shutterstock More

Story continues