6 fun things to do this mid-October weekend on P.E.I.

Fall is in full swing on P.E.I. and whether you're in the mood to take in some cultural activities or get active outdoors, there's something for everyone this mid-October weekend.

Paper Lions

To launch their new album, the 2019 ECMA Award-winning band is putting on a show at the Homburg Theatre on Saturday night.

Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at the box office or online. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Art night

If you're looking to soak up some culture, you might head to the Confederation Centre of the Arts on Friday night.

The Gallery will be opening its fall exhibitions that include a celebration of the late Island painter Brian Burke, Alberta artist Tyler Los-Jones, Canadian Ojibwe painter Carl Beam, and a video installation by Islander Lisa Theriault.

There will be a cash bar and the music of Brian Burke's former band. Doors open at 7 p.m.

P.E.I. Marathon

Confederation Centre of the Arts/Jon Wedge Photography

You're not too late to sign up for Sunday's 16th annual P.E.I. Marathon, which is a Boston marathon qualifier. This year, the marathon will be supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Registration is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Delta Prince Edward hotel. You can also pick up your race kits first thing Sunday morning — the race starts at 8 a.m. Registration is $98.

There are also several other races in conjunction with the marathon including a kids race Saturday at the UPEI track starting at 10 a.m.

Sunday there's a Bell Let's Talk half marathon,10-kilometre and 5-kilometre run or walk, a 2-kilometre wheelchair race and a corporate relay. Registration costs vary by race.

For more information, head to the event's Facebook page.

P.E.I. symphony launch

seyomedo/Shutterstock

The P.E.I. Symphony's 52nd season launches on Sunday with its opening concert, The Gathering Storm.

The season opener features Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 4 and Maurice Ravel's Mother Goose Suite. Also, Canadian composer John Estacio's new Trumpet Concerto (co-commissioned by the PEISO) will be performed by Montreal trumpet virtuoso, Paul Merkelo.

The Gathering of the Storm begins on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Zion Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown.

