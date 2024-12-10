6 Guatemalans arrested, charged with human smuggling in deadly 2021 Mexico crash

Officials in Mexico said at least 53 people died when a tractor-trailer collided with a truck and overturned in the Mexican state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala on Dec. 9, 2021. On Monday, the Justice Department announced that six Guatemalans had been arrested and charged with human smuggling in relation to the crash three years earlier. File Photo by Carlos Lopez/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Six Guatemalans have been arrested and charged with human smuggling three years after a semi-trailer truck carrying at least 160 migrants overturned in Chiapas, Mexico, where more than 50 migrants were killed and more than 100 others were injured, the Justice Department announced Monday.

"The tragedy that occurred three years ago today in Chiapas is further proof that human smugglers are ruthless, callous and dangerous -- intending migrants should not believe their lies. DHS will continue to disrupt and dismantle illegal human smuggling operations and help bring those who perpetuate such horror to justice," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to the indictment unsealed Monday in Laredo, Texas, Guatemalan authorities arrested Tomas Quino Canil, 36, Alberto Marcario Chitic, 31, Oswaldo Manuel Zavala Quino, 24, and Josefa Quino Canil de Zavala, 42.

A fifth Guatemalan national, Jorge Agapito Ventura, was arrested at his home in Cleveland, Texas. U.S. authorities also noted a sixth arrest. A sixth name listed on the U.S. federal indictment was blacked out.

"The Justice Department is holding accountable the individuals who we allege preyed on vulnerable migrants and are responsible for this heinous crime that resulted in the deaths of over 50 people and injured over 100 more," said Attorney General Merrick Garland. "Human smugglers should heed these charges and arrests as a warning: you will be held accountable for your deadly crimes."

According to the indictment, the defendants facilitated the travel of migrants from Guatemala through Mexico and into the United States for payment. Dozens of migrants, including unaccompanied children, died or were injured in the Dec. 9, 2021, crash after a tractor-trailer collided with a truck and overturned in the Mexican state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.

Those accused were charged with conspiracy, placing life in jeopardy, causing serious bodily injury and resulting in death.

"The indictment unsealed today alleges that the defendants conspired to smuggle Guatemalan migrants, including minors, to the United States, and that some of these migrants died when the tractor trailer they were riding in overturned in Chiapas, Mexico," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole Argentieri, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

"Today's announcement -- on the three-year anniversary of the victims' deaths -- demonstrates the Criminal Division's commitment to holding smugglers accountable, no matter where they may be, for their indifference to human life in their callous pursuit of profit."