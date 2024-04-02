East Boston fire at multi-family home sends 6 to hospitals, crews ordered out of building

At least six people have been taken to hospitals after being injured in a massive residential fire in East Boston that broke out early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The six-alarm started sometime before 5 a.m. ET at a multi-family home in the city's Central Maverick Square neighborhood, the Boston Fire Department reported.

At one point, the fire was so intense, crews were ordered out of the building for safety purposes, the agency posted on X.

At approximately 5:00 heavy fire in a large multi family building on Meridian st East Boston that traveled to the adjacent building . Heavy fire throughout the building , this is now a 6 alarm. pic.twitter.com/MyGNTVDTZu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

It was not immediately known if those injured were civilians or firefighters.

Just before 5:30 a.m. fire officials reported crews continued to attack the building to keep it from spreading down the block.

Companies are attacking the exposure building with and interior and exterior attack and from the roof deck from the building in the rear to keep it from spreading down block pic.twitter.com/zCEYGiMRNa — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

East Boston fire: 6 people taken to hospitals

A Boston EMS spokesperson told USA TODAY six people were taken to hospitals as a result of the fire.

"Due to patient privacy, we are unable to share additional details about patient conditions," the spokesperson said.

What caused the fire to break out in Boston?

The cause and origin of the fire were not immediately known.

Details on Meridian Street property where fire broke out

According to the property's website, the building, Meridian Street, is "located in the heart of East Boston’s Central Maverick Square neighborhood."

The site says the building is one block from a bus stop and a 10-minute walk to the Maverick Square T-stop − one stop away from downtown Boston.

The building is divided into four one-bedroom apartments, one two-bedroom apartment, and one commercial space.

It goes onto call Central Maverick Square "an attractive neighborhood of East Boston" across the Boston Harbor becoming "a new hotspot in Boston due to its prime location to the airport and the waterfront."

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: East Boston fire: Massive residential blaze sends 6 people to hospital