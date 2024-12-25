6 Luxury Cars Under $50,000 That Feel Like They Cost Twice as Much

Luxury cars have long symbolized status, sophistication and accomplished engineering.

Although the average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States is approximately $48,000 as of September, Kelley Blue Book said you do not need a six-figure budget to get a luxury car.

Most car manufacturers have produced luxury cars that cost less than $50,000, offering design, safety, and performance features that rival those of cars twice their price.

Below are six luxurious cars that offer real value for their price.

1. Genesis G70

  • Price: $42,000 to $52,520

The Genesis G70 offers a smooth driving experience and a luxurious interior design, setting it apart from many cars of its class. With agile handling and sporting performance, this compact luxury sedan stands out among the best due to its attention to detail, primarily in its interior decoration.

The G70 features quilted leather seats, available in red or tan, and extends to real aluminum and open-pore wood trims that exceed the car’s price tag expectations. The driver-centric cockpit puts every control at arm’s length to focus on comfort and accessibility.

The beauty of this G70 is that it has an adaptive suspension system that smooths out bumps in Comfort Mode, or you can look for a sportier feel while driving in sport mode.

This vehicle has a valet mode, a rare, advanced security feature that locks access to personal data and system controls. Genesis’s outstanding warranty also ups the bar against which few other luxury brands can match.

2. Lexus ES

  • Price: $42,040 to $52,330

The Lexus ES distinguishes itself from other cars with its quiet and serene driving experience. It has acoustical glass and extensive soundproofing materials inside the cabin, making it one of the quietest sedans in its class.

The interior of the ES is super luxurious, as well. The seats are ergonomically designed and available with semi-aniline leather upholstery. Thanks to its remote touch interface, the 12.3-inch display is easy to use and highly responsive. One interior feature that stands out is the Mark Levinson surround-sound stereo, which turns the cabin into a concert hall with its crystal-clear audibility.

Besides that, the Lexus ES also stands out in terms of safety features, including the standard Lexus Safety System Plus 2.5, pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, and road sign recognition.

The hybrid model’s excellent fuel economy — up to 44 MPG combined — is its biggest differentiator and alone would make this a fantastic option for environmental-conscious luxury buyers.

3. Acura TLX

  • Price: $45,400 to $57,750

The Acura TLX is designed for sporting purposes, offering an unforgettable driving experience.

It is long and low, with razor-sharp aesthetics that give the TLX an athletic feel. This sedan also has a super-handling, all-wheel drive (SH-AWD) system that improves cornering accuracy and overall stability, providing excellent performance and agility for a smoother driving experience.

The Type S is a more powerful TLX with a turbo V6 with 355 horsepower. It also has an adaptive damper system that automatically adjusts the suspension depending on the driving conditions. Unlike many sedans in this price range, the TLX Type S also features performance-oriented Brembo brakes that allow faster braking.

The interior of the TLX combines high-end materials with excellent technology. The driver-focused format utilizes a 10.2-inch display, True Touchpad Interface and available ambient lighting.

4. Kia K5

  • Price: $26,990 to $34,490

The Kia K5 redefines what is expected of the mid-size sedan market because of its daringly bold design and high-end features combined with its affordable price tag.

Its exterior includes a bold “Tiger Nose” grille and dynamic LED headlight accents. With a fastback-inspired roofline, the K5 has a sporty, almost coupe-like silhouette that attracts attention.

The interior of the K5 features ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless charging. This GT-trimmed model combines a 290-hp engine with sport-tuned suspension, yielding performance comparable to much more expensive cars.

The K5 has advanced safety features, such as driving assist and forward collision avoidance, which is impressively complete for its class. The K5 carries a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that outclasses most luxury brands.

5. Hyundai Sonata

  • Price: $26,650 to $36,400

The technological and innovative structuring of the Hyundai Sonata is near unbeatable at its price point.

It features a remote smart parking assist, which enables the car to take control while parking in congested areas and allows you to operate everything from outside with your key fob.

The interior of the Sonata surprises with its clean, thoroughly modern design and high-end materials. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a customizable display is available.

The Sonata Hybrid has a first-in-class solar roof panel, providing an extended driving range from that roof. Combined with all these eco-friendly features, the hybrid model has 52 mpg in fuel efficiency.

Hyundai cares about safety thanks to features like blind-spot view monitors and a surround-view camera system. Seeing how well the Sonata balances advanced technologies with everyday practicality is impressive for a car of this class.

6. Volkswagen Arteon

  • Price: $43,010 to $50,175

The Volkswagen Arteon stands out among competitors by offering fastback styling and premium European design.

The exterior of the Arteon is sleek, with features like frameless windows and an excitingly sculptured grille. The design of the Arteon is not just for aesthetics alone. It has an aerodynamic shape that enhances fuel efficiency and helps reduce internal wind noise.

The interior of the Arteon features a spacious cabin with unique touches, such as massaging driver’s seats and available customizable ambient lighting. The 10.25-inch virtual cockpit offers crisp, configurable displays and Kardon premium audio for an immersive experience.

The Arteon is, in fact, reasonably practical despite it being luxurious. Its liftback design allows for over 27 cubic feet of cargo space, which is far more spacious than most sedans and a lot of SUVs offer. This mix of luxury, practicality and performance makes the Arteon a solid choice for serious buyers.

