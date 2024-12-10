6 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly red carpet photos before their reported breakup
Charles Curtis
·1 min read
Well there's a twist we didn't really see coming.
It was just a month ago that we heard that actress Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly were expecting their first child together. Very exciting stuff.
But on Tuesday, there were reports that the relationship between the two had finished after they were together for over four years.
No official word as to why, but that's the reported news. So with that swirling, it's a good time to look back at some of their best red carpet moments, given that they made headlines for some fashion choices over the years:
