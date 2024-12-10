6 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly red carpet photos before their reported breakup

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for 'Tickets To My Downfall,’ and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) ORG XMIT: 775650533 ORIG FILE ID: 1320410310

Well there's a twist we didn't really see coming.

It was just a month ago that we heard that actress Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly were expecting their first child together. Very exciting stuff.

But on Tuesday, there were reports that the relationship between the two had finished after they were together for over four years.

No official word as to why, but that's the reported news. So with that swirling, it's a good time to look back at some of their best red carpet moments, given that they made headlines for some fashion choices over the years:

1.

US actress Megan Fox and rapper-director Machine Gun Kelly arrive for the "Good Mourning" premiere at the London West in West Hollywood, California, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_329Z4UW.jpg

2.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) ORG XMIT: 775649786 ORIG FILE ID: 1319704808

3.

FILE - JANUARY 12: Actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS) ORG XMIT: 775754491 ORIG FILE ID: 1339924175

4.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Megan Fox and Colson Baker "Machine Gun Kelly" attend "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775829956 ORIG FILE ID: 1405532902

5.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands) ORG XMIT: 775921605 ORIG FILE ID: 1463367375

6.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos) ORG XMIT: 775920236 ORIG FILE ID: 1760986543

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 6 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly red carpet photos before their reported breakup