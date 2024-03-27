Six missing workers now presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse

The search for six workers who went missing in the Baltimore bridge collapse has been suspended and will not resume until Wednesday morning. Authorities say the men are presumed dead and will transition to a 'recovery' operation.

A cargo ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, destroying the span in a matter of seconds and plunging it into the river in a terrifying collapse that could disrupt a vital shipping port for months. Six people were missing and presumed dead, and the search for them was suspended until the next day.

The ship’s crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge, enabling authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span, Maryland’s governor said.

The ship struck one of the bridge’s supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy. A section of the span came to rest on the bow of the vessel, which caught fire.

With the ship barreling toward the bridge at "a very, very rapid speed," authorities had just enough time to stop cars from coming over the bridge, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "These people are heroes," Moore said. "They saved lives last night."

In the evening, Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent for Maryland State Police, announced that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He also said the search was being put on pause and divers would return to the site at 6 am Wednesday, when challenging overnight conditions are expected to improve.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English