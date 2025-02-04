BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2025: Ezra Collective, Mogwai and Kae Tempest to headline

The first names on this year’s BBC 6 Music Festival line-up have been revealed.

The radio station’s flagship festival, the four-day event will take place from Wednesday, March 26 until Saturday, March 29 at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse.

The festival will begin with a BBC Introducing event, starring up-and-coming acts including Adult DVD, Renee Stormz, and Jasmine 4.t, at the YES venue.

Those acts precede various other music and spoken word performers. The headline acts are Ezra Collective, bringing a bespoke performance that celebrates the importance of youth clubs across the country; Mogwai, with a unique collaboration with KNDS Fairey Acid Brass; and Kae Tempest’s global premiere of their new material.

ADVERTISEMENT

“2016 was the first time we ever got played on the station,” said Ezra Collective. “Gilles Peterson gave us that precious moment. Since then it’s been a deep love for 6 Music, so to be in Manchester headlining their festival is a deep honour.

“See you on the dance floor.”

Here’s the full line-up and details on how and when to get tickets.

BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2025 line-up

Wednesday, March 26

BBC Introducing at YES (7pm): Adult DVD, Renee Stormz, jasmine.4.t

Thursday, March 27

6 Music Festival Presents… Ezra Collective + Fat Dog + 6 Music’s Jamz Supernova (DJ set) at Victoria Warehouse Manchester (6.30pm)

New Music Fix Live at YES (10pm): DJ sets from 1-800 GIRLS, Florentino, Marie Davidson and NAINA

Friday, March 28

6 Music Festival Presents… Mogwai + English Teacher + 6 Music’s Tom Ravenscroft (DJ set) at Victoria Warehouse Manchester (6.30pm)

Indie Forever Live at Band on the Wall (9pm): DJ sets from Sports Team DJs, Lava La Rue, Steve Lamacq, Viagra Boys and Nathan Shepherd

6 Music Festival & The Warehouse Project present Rave Forever at Amber’s - which embraces a ‘no phones’ policy to encourage everyone to engage fully with the Music - (11pm): DJ sets from Ayy Den, nora, Anish Kumar and SBTRKT

Saturday, March 29

Morning After Mix Live at YES (12pm): DJ sets from Jamz Supernova and Emma-Jean Thackray

6 Music Festival Presents… Kae Tempest + Perfume Genius + 6 Music DJ SHERELLE (DJ set) at Victoria Warehouse Manchester (6.30pm).

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights from the festival, including live and recorded-live performances, will be broadcast on 6 Music and BBC Radio Manchester from MediaCityUK in Salford. They will also be broadcast on BBC Sounds, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and BBC Music’s YouTube channel.

How to get tickets for BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2025

Tickets will be sold separately for each show at 10am on Thursday, February 6, available exclusively at this link.