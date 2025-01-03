6-year-old boy killed, multiple residents injured after fire breaks out at NJ apartment complex

A 6-year-old boy was killed and multiple residents were taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Multiple people called authorities about the fire, which happened at a multiple-unit complex in Ewing Township, just north of Trenton.

The calls came in around 3 p.m. Thursday and callers reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the building, the Ewing Police Department said in a news release.

Both police and Ewing fire officials rushed to the scene. Once there, witnesses told officers about a child trapped on the fourth floor, where the fire started. Officers evacuated the building and tried to reach the main apartment on the fourth floor, running into heavy smoke and flames.

The fire department was able to reach the fourth floor apartment and find the 6-year-old boy, police said. The boy was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he later died.

Police said altogether, 13 officers, 1 firefighter and 3 residents were taken to hospitals for minor burns, smoke inhalation and exhaustion.

Authorities do not know what caused the fire but said the Ewing Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

“The fire is not thought to be suspicious at this time,” police wrote in the news release.

In a statement to USA TODAY Friday morning, the American Red Cross said its teams in New Jersey provided meals for impacted families, as well as guidance on next steps they can take.

As of Friday, the team is helping those displaced and assigning caseworkers to each family, said American Red Cross National Headquarters spokesperson Stephanie Fox.

"For those that remain hospitalized, we stand ready to support them as well upon their release," Fox wrote in the statement. "Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with those affected."

The nonprofit did not confirm the number of residents displaced but local television station WPVI reported 12 condos were damaged by the fire and 16 residents had been displaced.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Ewing Police Detective David Hartmann at (609) 882-1313 ext. 7544.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Jersey apartment fire: 6-year-old killed after blaze in Ewing