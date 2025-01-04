6-Year-Old Boy Killed, Over a Dozen Injured After Fire Rips Through New Jersey Apartment

A family is mourning after a New Jersey apartment fire claimed the life of a young boy.

According to a press release shared Thursday, Jan. 2, officers with the Ewing Police Department responded to “multiple 9-1-1 calls” around 3 p.m. in regards to a fire at Cambridge Hall apartment complex, located at 860 Lower Ferry Road in Ewing, Mercer County.

Upon arriving, officers were told a child was trapped on the fourth floor.

“Officers began evacuating the building and attempted to reach the main apartment on the fourth floor where the fire originated, encountering heavy smoke and flames,” the press release said, adding that they were eventually able to locate an “unresponsive” 6-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Jersey City Firefighters Rescue Unconscious 1-Year-Old Trapped in Burning Home: 'It Was Difficult to Find the Baby'

The child was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, the department said. The victim was identified as Jayden Gotell-Watkins of Baldwinsville, N.Y., police said in a later press release. He was visiting his relatives.

“He was a good kid, very funny kid. He was smart," his great-grandmother, Dorothy Smith, told NBC 10 Philadelphia in an interview published Friday, Jan. 3.

Google maps Cambridge Hall apartment complex

"When I saw all the fire trucks and cops cars and everything blocked off the streets, I knew something was going on," witness Joey Cvoliga told NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Another witness who provided video of flames and smoke escaping from a fifth floor window also spoke to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: 1 Dead, 7 Hospitalized — Including at Least 1 Child — in Fire That Burned Multiple Boston Buildings

"Black smoke started billowing out and then they started breaking all the windows I guess. But [it] seemed like there was a lot of panic trying to get people off the fourth floor," the individual, who remained anonymous, said.

The American Red Cross told the outlet that the organization would be helping 16 people from 12 units who were impacted by the fire.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to the death of the child, 11 police officers, a firefighter and three residents were taken to hospitals to treat injuries ranging from minor burns and smoke inhalation to exhaustion, police said. All police officers have since been released from the hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental," police said in their Jan. 3 update.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Ewing Police Detective David Hartmann at (609) 882-1313 ext. 7544.



Read the original article on People