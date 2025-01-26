6-year-old child found after being kidnapped by non-custodial parent, Rocklin PD says
A child who was kidnapped by a non-custodial parent on Friday has been found and placed into protective custody, according to the Rocklin Police Department.
A child who was kidnapped by a non-custodial parent on Friday has been found and placed into protective custody, according to the Rocklin Police Department.
While the dynamics of every family are different, there seems to be a pattern when it comes to favoritism.
The former couple split in 2021, and Melinda exited their shared foundation in 2024
A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that
Sierra Hufham went viral on TikTok when she posted a video about her experience dating her ‘model-looking’ husband
“My parents are furious with me, saying I'm too money-obsessed," the man shared in a Jan. 19 Reddit post
“Apparently I’m wrong and stealing my child’s joy because I won’t let her go out of the country without me,” the mom said
Down with love, romantic and stupid...
"Would you consider donating to a single mom of seven and homeless?" There is maybe a 1% chance this story is true.
"Found my dead dad...alive".
Jools Oliver has shared a glimpse of her toned abs from a daring photoshoot a decade ago, and it appears that the risqué photo certainly attracted the praise of her husband, Jamie Oliver
"I'll never tell my husband, but I have no clue if he is my daughter's biological father..."
"Her constant complaining seriously gets me down," the mom wrote on the U.K. parenting forum Mumsnet
Valerie Bertinelli surprised herself with a new relationship after divorcing Tom Vitale. “I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him."
The wife wrote on Reddit that her husband became angry when she confronted him about his lack of work ethic
The bride's friend, who assumed she would be a bridesmaid, said she would rather be left out of the wedding party than fill her "awkward and uncomfortable" role
A woman on Reddit wrote candidly about feeling stuck after her nieces asked if they and their mom could live with her
The Cyrus family has made headlines in recent days thanks to an open letter written by Billy Ray's son Trace
"I didn’t realize this was my proposal until my aunt, Anita, guided me down the aisle. In shock, I said ‘Shut up!,’ ” the future bride says
Maureen Branigan's mom died from cardiac arrest on Jan. 21, 2021
The actor — who shares six kids with wife Kimberly — announced his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024