6-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Cary, driver charged

A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries Friday after being hit by a car earlier in the day, Cary police said.

A town spokesperson identified the girl as Joselin Perez Hernandez. Police say she was hit by Andrew Brady Everett, 50, about 11:15 a.m. on the 500 block of Walnut Street.

She was taken to WakeMed Raleigh with serious injuries, police said Friday evening. Later Friday, the town reported she had succumbed to her injuries.

Everett, of Cary, has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, Involuntary manslaughter (Class F Felony), Failure to Reduce Speed, Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit and Misdemeanor Careless and Reckless Driving.

Police did not provide details about how the accident happened. ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, said Everett, who was driving a Honda Fit, was not injured. He remained at the scene during the investigation, ABC11 reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636 or carycrimestoppers.net