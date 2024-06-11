6 people rescued from boat fire in Lake Tahoe

CBC

The disappearance of Brittany Dawn Storey has so far stumped RCMP, who sent up a drone near the tiny community of Molson, Man., after getting new information about where she might be.Storey, 29, was near Rennie, Man., just west of Whiteshell Provincial Park, in a video group chat with friends on Thursday, when she told them she had hit a tree, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.Her connection was then lost and despite repeated attempts, nobody could reach her on the phone again, the news rele