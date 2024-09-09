6 schools in lockdown after teen shot in Scarborough high school parking lot

The shooting happened in the parking lot at Agincourt Collegiate Institute, police say. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

Six schools in Toronto are in lockdown after a 16-year-old boy was shot in a Scarborough high school parking lot Monday morning, police say.

Police responded to a shooting around 11:50 a.m. near Midland Avenue and Lockie Avenue.

The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at Agincourt Collegiate Institute. Students attending the institute can be picked up by parents at Agincourt Recreation Centre, located at 31 Glen Watford Dr., police said.

Police released a suspect description in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday afternoon. Police described him as a boy between 17 and 18 years old, wearing a blue Nike sweater with multiple zippers and dark pants.

The following schools are in lockdown as of 12:40 p.m., Toronto police said: