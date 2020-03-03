6 Sophisticated Jewelry Trends Springing Up This Season

Spring — and all the beautiful things that come with this season of new beginnings — is just around the corner, which means your jewelry collection is most likely ready for a refresh. Here, we are outlining the six jewelry trends that are making a strong showing this season and the reasons why you should add them to your arsenal. From a new take on the usual spring floral and charming stacks of bracelets to the quintessential hoop earring getting a sophisticated spin, this new season is looking stylish already.