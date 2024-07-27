6 Surprising Rules Athletes Must Follow in the Olympic Village

Associated Press Finance

Shares of Biogen slid Friday after a European regulatory committee said the Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi should not receive marketing approval. The European Medicines Agency committee said concerns about the drug’s potential side effects outweigh the impact it has in slowing the fatal, mind-robbing disease. Japanese drugmaker Eisai developed Leqembi and is co-marketing it with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. An Eisai executive said in a statement that company officials were “extremely disappointed,” and they will ask for a re-examination of the decision.