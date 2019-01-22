6 Tips for Beginner Snowboarders From Olympian Julia Marino

If you’re toying with the idea of snowboarding but aren’t sure it’s for you (raises hand), Olympic snowboarder Julia Marino gets it.

When the six-time X Games medalist first tried the sport, she wasn’t a fan—at all.

“I didn’t really like it that much,” Marino, a 21-year-old Westport, Connecticut, native, tells SELF. Instead, she much preferred skiing, first tackling the slopes at age three and a half and only making the switch to boarding around age 12 as a result of circumstance, not choice. During a fateful family ski trip to Beaver Creek, Colorado, Marino’s ski broke on the mountain. Rather than rent a new pair, Marino’s dad insisted that she use a snowboard he already had on hand. Begrudgingly, Marino strapped on the board, and by end of the week, “actually had fun with it,” she says.

From there, her passion and talent for snowboarding grew quickly. At 15, she moved to Colorado to train full time, and at 18, she emerged on the elite scene, entering her first World Prix event as a last-minute alternate—and shocked the competition by beating everyone.

Nowadays, the slopestyle and big air specialist, who in 2016 became the first female rider to ever land a double flip in a slopestyle competition, is on the snow “every day at least” during the season. She recently competed in two high-profile elite events—the Dew Tour in Breckenridge, Colorado, where she nabbed second place in both slopestyle portions, and the LAXX Open in Switzerland.

In advance of her next big-name pro event, the X Games Aspen 2019 beginning this Thursday, January 24, we chatted with Marino to learn her tips to help never-before boarders (like me) make that first-time experience as enjoyable and safe as possible.

[Note: Because snowboarding is a technical and nuanced sport with important safety precautions, first-timers should get lessons from a certified instructor before hitting the slopes solo. The following tips are intended to supplement, not replace, that.]

1. Prep yourself with core stability and balance work at the gym.

When Marino is at home in Westport, she regularly works with a personal trainer who creates custom workouts designed to make her a better boarder. And many of those sessions focus on two key skills: core stability and balance.

In addition to weighted single-leg balance exercises and drills with the battle ropes, Marino does exercises atop an Indo board, which is essentially a balance board with wheels. She’ll do medicine ball throws on it, or sometimes add a fun twist: “A few times with my dad I would do something where he would throw credit cards at me and I would try to catch them,” says Marino.

Because core stability and balance play such an important role in the sport, doing exercises that specifically build these skills before you hit the slopes can help you ride more comfortably and confidently. Here are some ideas for building core stability with the help of a BOSU ball, plus some great moves for working on your balance.

2. Please consider a butt pad. No, seriously.

Beginning boarders should expect to spend a lot of time on their butts, both voluntarily (when you sit down to strap yourself in and out of your snowboard), and involuntarily (when you lose your balance on the slopes, which will happen regularly as you learn the sport). While there is no magic trick to avoid falling down—it’s pretty much a requisite, if unfortunate, aspect of the sport—you can minimize the impact by padding your behind appropriately, Marino says. This padding comes in the form of butt pads, which Marino wears every single time she rides.

Though Marino’s primary reason for donning these safety buffers is to protect her tailbone, which she describes as “super sensitive” ever since she injured it as a kid, she recommends butt pads for all new snowboarders “just to be safe so you’re not sore the next days.”

You can find them on Amazon, where top-selling brands include Soared 3D Protection Hip Butt EVA Paded Short Pants and KUYOU Protection Hip, 3D Padded Shorts.

3. Layer, layer, layer...and then layer some more.

One of the more uncomfortable aspects of snowboarding is braving the cold, sometimes frigid, conditions. It's something that elites and amateurs alike must face.

“I’m probably the coldest snowboarder of all of them,” says Marino. “I’m always freezing.” Yet the elements, of course, don’t stop her from hitting the slopes, and that’s because she knows how to layer. “I just try to fit as many shirts on myself as I can without feeling like a freakin’ Michelin Man,” says Marino, whose upper body and face are most prone to feeling chilled. She also pulls a neck gaiter above her ears to protect them from biting wind. Of course what gear you’ll need depends on the specific conditions you'll be riding in—mid-February snowboarding in Quebec is very different than late April snowboarding in Tahoe, for example. Check out SELF’s best skiing and snowboarding gear of 2018 for ideas to get started.

Story continues