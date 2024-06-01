6-Week-Old Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Family Dog in Crib, Family Says

"You just think it would never happen to you. But it can happen to anyone, with any dog breed, no matter how long you've had the dog," the mother said

GoFundMe Ezra Mansoor

A Tennessee mother and father are mourning the loss of their newborn son after their family dog attacked the child while he was sleeping.

Mark Mansoor and Chloe Mansoor of Knoxville, Tenn., spoke to local media outlets this week to share their story about baby Ezra, and to warn others about the risks associated with leaving children alone with pets.

getty Husky dog -- stock image

"You just think it would never happen to you. But it can happen to anyone, with any dog breed, no matter how long you've had the dog," Chloe told WBIR.

The family had two dogs in the home, but say it was their husky that attacked without warning as the infant slept in his crib. The first-time parents had the canine for eight years and said it had not shown previous signs of aggression.

"Ezra meant everything. There's really no words, other than just absolutely everything."

The 6-week-old boy was pronounced dead on Thursday, May 30.

"I didn't realize until this happened, just how supported we are and just how many people he had that loved him already," she said. "Ezra was just asleep in his crib — not crying or anything. And she just attacked out of nowhere."

Chloe continued, "All the sleepless nights and the dirty diapers — looking back, I would take a million sleepless nights and dirty diapers and all the fussiness, you would take it all back in a second and never take any moment or second for granted."

The family said Ezra’s organs would be donated.

getty Baby in hospital -- stock image

"Being his mom was the biggest honor and the best thing I've ever done," Chloe said, per ABC 7.

Referring to the attack as “unprovoked,” she warned that “it could be any dog at any time … no matter what the history is.”

The grieving mother added that she cherished every moment with her baby boy, and urged others to do the same.

"Really don't take anything for granted, even if it's a moment, you're annoyed in the moment or frustrated in. All of those little moments are still so amazing," she said.

She also asked for prayers during their difficult time.

"Pray for all the family, really. Everyone loved him so much. I know everyone's grieving right now. We're grieving right now, and it's going to be a lifelong process trying to work through this.”

The family’s husky has since been removed from the home and placed in a local animal shelter.

"Young-Williams Animal Center is holding an adult dog following an incident in which an infant was reported to have been injured in Knoxville on May 24, 2024. The dog is under a 10-day bite quarantine as required by state law,” the organization said in a statement.



