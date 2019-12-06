6 Young Lions to be disciplined for breaking SEA Games curfew

Singapore's Young Lions (blue jerseys) in action in the SEA Games football competition. (PHOTO: Rouelle Umali/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Six Young Lions footballers will face disciplinary hearings after they broke curfews set by Team Singapore at the ongoing Southeast Asia Games in the Philippines.

The Singapore National Olympic Council, the governing body for the Singapore contingent at major Games, said on Thursday evening (5 December), “Six Singapore footballers broke curfew while at the SEA Games, breaching the team’s code of conduct.

“They were given a stern formal warning and will face disciplinary hearings upon their return to Singapore after the SEA Games.”

According to The Straits Times, the incident happened on Sunday night, after Singapore’s 0-3 defeat by Thailand. The players allegedly returned to their base at the Century Park Hotel in Manila in the wee hours.

Past incidents of disciplinary actions

There were past incidents of disciplinary actions taken by SNOC when Team Singapore athletes broke curfew.

The most prominent one was in 2014, when Olympic champion swimmer Joseph Schooling and two other swimmers Roanne Ho and Teo Zhen Ren received a letter of warning after a late night out during the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Athletes representing Singapore at multi-sport events – such as the SEA Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics – have to sign a Code of Conduct which they are expected to adhere to.

For Singapore football, this is the latest case of indiscipline that has dogged the national sides in recent years.

In 2010, five senior-team players were each fined $500 for staying up late and playing card games in their hotel room during their Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup campaign in Hanoi.

Singapore end football campaign with 7-0 win

On Thursday, the Young Lions completed their SEA Games campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of minnows Brunei.

The big win proved inconsequential as Singapore are already confirmed to not be able to advance to the semi-finals after their previous match, a 0-1 loss to Vietnam.

They finished fourth out of six teams in Group B, with one win, one draw and three losses. Only the top two teams advance to the semi-finals.





