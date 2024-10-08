‘60 Minutes’ Brings the Receipts on Trump’s Interview About-Face

William Vaillancourt
·2 min read
CBS News
CBS News

CBS gave further detail Monday on Donald Trump’s decision to bail on a customary pre-election interview with the investigative newsmagazine program 60 Minutes, alleging that the former president pulled out of the sit-down over an apparent dispute about the show’s fact-checking policies.

Before airing a separate sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris, the network contradicted the version of events given by Trump’s side.

The network not only agreed to interview Trump this past Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, but also to meet him in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to CBS, Trump communications director Steven Cheung sent a text on Sept. 9 reading, “I’m working with our advance team to see logistically if Butler would work in addition to the sit down.”

Cheung followed up days later saying “the president said yes,” CBS said.

After Trump backed out the following week, the Trump campaign complained that the interview would be fact-checked. Trump also demanded an apology from CBS correspondent Leslie Stahl, claiming she said something that she didn’t say during their 2020 interview, which he walked out of.

Harris, when asked about Trump’s refusal to be interviewed on 60 Minutes, told viewers to instead watch his rallies to understand what he’s all about.

“If he is not going to give your viewers the ability to have a meaningful, thoughtful conversation, question and answer with you, then watch his rallies. You’re going to hear conversations that are about himself and all of his personal grievances,” Harris said.

“And what you will not hear is anything about you, the listener. You will not hear about how he is going to try to bring the country together, find common ground. And, Bill, that is why I believe in my soul and heart, the American people are ready to turn the page.”

