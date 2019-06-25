$54M Tecumseh sportsplex fills gap in region

A multi-use sportsplex in Tecumseh has been approved by council — at millions more than originally estimated.

Director of Parks and Recreation for Tecumseh, Paul Anthony, said a number of factors played into the higher cost, including a larger facility and rising construction costs.

The sportsplex has been on the council's radar since 2016 and, if funding is received, will come in at $54 million.

"It's something missing in the region," said Anthony. "Council wanted to build something recreation-wise that wasn't duplicated in the region."

Anthony said they aren't competing with other arenas, ice pads or swimming pools in the area.

In addition to allowing for potential sports tourism-related events in the future, the regulation-sized space will allow for more opportunities in general.

"We would be able to accommodate some of those youth groups in to play games inside until the weather breaks," said Anthony. "Baseball, disc golf. You could have a trade show inside. There's a number of uses for a facility such as this."

The sportsplex will include:

Double gym.

Running track.

Support spaces.

Soccer hall with concrete floor under artificial turf.

"It could be our emergency evacuation centre," said Anthony. "A number of factors went into this. The community is looking forward to moving forward."

Coun. Andrew Dowie said this is a goal the town's residents have had for many years.

"Having winter facilities to practice a variety of sports was really top-of-list, so that you didn't have to stop playing pickleball, soccer or baseball just because the weather turned cold," said Dowie. "This is an opportunity to do what you enjoy doing year-round."

Dowie said the project has come a long way, and selecting from the four options at town council Monday night was a big step.

The plan is contingent on fundraising from upper levels of government, but the town will hold a fundraiser to assist with the $4-million municipal contribution. About 73 per cent of the project is eligible for grant funding.

"If that funding doesn't materialize, the project will have to be re-visted," said Dowie. "If we want to build something, we ought to build it right. That's what led to the decision to go with a larger concept."