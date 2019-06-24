61-year-old Windsor trucker breaks world records in powerlifting competition

When Ron Strong chose to become a competitive powerlifter, he started training at an age when others in the sport would have passed their prime.

"Some guys start at 18. By the time they're 35 or 40 years old, they're beat up," said Strong, who started taking powerlifting seriously when he was 40.

But earlier this month, the 61-year-old — who also works as a truck driver at Windsor's Fiat Chrysler plant — was able to break multiple world records at the International Powerlifting Federation's world championships in Sweden.

In the past 21 years, he's competed in a number of competitions. This was his second time in the M3 age division at an IPF event. The M3 division is specifically for people who are aged 60 and over.

The Sweden event was also his first time performing in the 120 kg+ weight class at an IPF event, meaning only powerlifters who weigh more than 120 kg (or 265 lbs) can compete against one another.

For his age and weight class, Strong broke the world squat record, lifting 235 kilograms (or 518 pounds).

He also broke the overall performance record, which comes from the combined weight of a powerlifter's squat, deadlift and bench press. At this year's IPF world championship event, he lifted a total of 650 kg (or 1433 lbs).

If that's not impressive enough, he did it all while overcoming an injury to his left leg.

"I just picked the wrong time for it to happen. I was pushing myself a little too much and strained it," he said. "We had to go right back to zero and rebuild the deadlift. It was going real well. We got to the middle of May. And then, bang — strained it again."

Sanjay Maru/CBC More

When Strong took up powerlifting in 1998, he didn't have dreams of breaking world records. In fact, his only intention was to "get in a little better shape" so he could play hockey.

But things quickly changed when Strong picked up the weights.

"I started enjoying doing what I was doing here. I went to a contest about two months later."

Now, Strong trains at the Power Pit Gym in Belle River four days a week — he does squats on Monday, bench presses on Wednesday, deadlifts on Thursday and more bench presses on Sunday.

"It's usually a couple hours every session," said Strong, who adds he's had to slow down his training regimen in recent years because of his age.

"Sometimes, less is more."

Sanjay Maru/CBC More

Story continues