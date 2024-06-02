62204 Weather Update

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Soggy June start for B.C. but a quick turnaround with heat dome looming
A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will provide the B.C. coast with a beneficial soaking into this week, but it won't last long as we're already eyeing a pattern change not far off that will see the return of heat
- FTW Outdoors
Can you spot the Yellowstone grizzly bear and her three cubs?
In Yellowstone National Park, distant grizzly bear sightings can be as satisfying as up-close sightings, but you sometimes need a keen eye to see them.
- GOBankingRates
Don’t Buy a House in These 3 Cities Facing a ‘Climate Change Real Estate Bubble’
Besides a prime location, there's another reason why your zip code is costing you more lately -- climate change. With rising sea levels, raging wildfires and other increasing extreme weather...
- The Weather Network - Video
Three days of rain in B.C. could usurp monthly average
British Columbia is set to experience three days of heavy rain, potentially surpassing the region's monthly average rainfall within a short period. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the expected rainfall totals and the potential impacts of this prolonged wet weather.
- USA TODAY
Unprecedented ocean temperatures make this hurricane season especially dangerous
Hot oceans feed hurricanes. And records show the Atlantic has never been hotter, sparking fears of a dangerous hurricane season starting June 1.
- The Weather Network
Forecasters eyeing severe weather setup on eastern Prairies Sunday
Stay aware through Sunday evening as severe thunderstorms push across portions of the eastern Prairies
- People
Kangaroos, Tigers and Other Animals Are Thriving 5 Years After Being Rescued from Uncredited Canada Zoo
"They will never face cruelty again," said Sue Tygielski, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch, part of the Humane Society of the United States
- The Canadian Press
Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not
OTTAWA — It was supposed to do the heavy lifting for Canada's greenhouse gas emissions targets.
- The Canadian Press
A fire in California scorches thousands of acres east of San Francisco, prompting evacuations
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A wind-driven fire continued to scorch thousands of acres 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco, prompting residents to flee their homes and the closure of two major freeways near the central California city of Tracy. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire erupted Saturday afternoon in the grassy hills managed by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the country's key centers for nuclear weapons science and technology. A
- The Weather Network
The 'lunch bandit:' B.C. bear swipes snacks right from a golf cart
A group of vacationing golfers were reminded recently that Whistler, B.C., is a different world when it comes to bears
- CNN
As parts of the U.S. face extreme heat this week, experts worry about continued impacts of climate change
Climate researcher Jeff Goodell explains how climate change is impacting people’s lifestyles, especially during summer months, and what communities can do to combat the risks of excessive heat.
- Futurism
Scientists Alarmed as Rivers in Alaska Turn Bright Orange
Rivers of Rust Climate change is doing all sorts of weird things to the planet — from increased turbulence on plane trips to more stinging jellyfish in the ocean. Now add to this list: remote rivers in the Alaska backcountry are transforming in color from pristine glacier blue to rusty bright orange, according to a […]
- Reuters Videos
Drone video shows extent of southern Germany floods
STORY: :: Southern Germany is hit by major flooding after days of heavy rain:: June 2, 2024:: Reichertshofen, Germany On Sunday, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder visited the affected area and met with rescue services.Parts of Europe were hit by major flooding in 2021 that killed nearly 200, with Germany bearing the brunt. The disaster was largely blamed on the consequences of climate change and prompted calls for stricter warning and safety measures.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Florida, the state of denial, needs to eliminate 'heat index' for climate change relief
If we're going to deny climate change and prevent local measures to address it, we need a law to ban the words 'heat index.'
- CBC
Fighting fire from the sky: A glimpse inside the giants of Alberta's wildfire fleet
When the fight against Alberta wildfires takes to the sky, airtankers are the giants of the fleet. Airtankers have been a mainstay in Alberta's aerial firefighting arsenal for years. Following a record 2023 wildfire season, the province has plans to upgrade the fleet and add more machines to its water-bombing crews. Unlike smaller skimmer planes that fill their tanks with water in seconds, airtankers have a much larger payload, carrying thousands of litres of fire retardant to the flames with ea
- The Canadian Press
Downtown Atlanta water service disrupted, forcing business closings and water boil notice
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials were slowly repressuring the city's water system Saturday after corroding water pipes burst in downtown and Midtown, forcing many businesses and attractions to close and affecting water service in area homes. The problems began Friday morning and crews were still working Saturday to restore service. The department issued a boil water advisory for a large swath of metro Atlanta and asked the public to restrict water usage to allow the pressure in the system to reb
- The Weather Network
How a U.S. heat dome could bring severe summer storms to Canada
An active storm track could push severe storms over parts of the Prairies and Great Lakes this summer
- The New York Times
Greece Goes Green, but Bets on U.S. Gas for the Neighbors
ALEXANDROPOULIS, Greece — When a withering financial crisis forced Greece to rethink its economy a decade ago, it bet big on green power. Since then, Greece’s energy transition has been so swift “it almost feels utopian,” one Greek environmentalist said. Mountainous ridgelines and arid islands are covered in wind turbines and solar panels that today provide nearly two-thirds of the nation’s electricity. But now Greece is deliberately pivoting back toward fossil fuels, just not to bur
- Reuters
Rescue worker dies, several thousand evacuated in southern Germany floods
FRANKFURT, Germany (Reuters) -A firefighter died while trying to rescue trapped residents and several thousand people were forced to leave their homes as heavy rain caused flooding in southern Germany. The 42-year-old man who died was in a rescue boat carrying four firefighters that capsized late on Saturday. Municipalities had days to prepare for the flooding but around 3,000 people had to be evacuated in southern Germany as the water cut off some areas, authorities said.
- The Weather Network
Hudson Bay lands Canada's hot spot twice in a row this week
Two communities near Hudson Bay were Canada’s hot spots this week