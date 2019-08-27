63-year-old Windsor woman breaks own world record at international powerlifting meet

At about 7:30 a.m., Jeanine Watt gets out of bed to make a protein shake. From there, she'll spend an hour "playing on the computer" or checking Facebook before she heads to work in the morning and the gym in the evening.

It may seem like the daily routine of a university student trying to balance work and school — but Watt is 63 years old.

In June, she competed in the nationals for the Canadian Powerlifting Federation in Waterloo, setting two world records for her bench press and deadlift.

Two months later, she defended those records at the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress in Orlando, Fla. Her deadlift record was surpassed by another competitor, but Watt managed to break her own bench press record.

Watt had set a world bench record of 60 kilograms (132.3 lbs) for her age category. But in August, Watt benched 60.5 kilograms (133.4 lbs).

Ask Watt who she is outside of the gym and she'll describe herself as someone who "hasn't decided what she wants to do when she grows up."

"I have a biology degree. I, then, went to become the union steward for service employees at the hospital. From there. I went to law school," the 63-year-old said.

"I've worked as a stand-up comic. I actually opened for Elvira Kurt once, which was the big dream of mine. And then, I was a hypnotist for a while."

Recreationally, Watt used to play softball, but that came to an end when her team disbanded about three years ago.

"I wanted to get in shape so I decided to try some sports," said Watt, who signed up as a True Fitness gym member in March 2018.

Later that year, she tried mud runs and boating before signing up for the Canadian Senior Games in August.

"The only thing that I figured I could get there with is running. I found out that was a bad idea ... Track didn't work for me because I'm not built like a track athlete."

"I'm 63 years old and I intend to break the deadlift and bench press record for 100-year-olds." - Jeanine Watt

But the 63-year-old didn't leave the Canadian Senior Games empty-handed. On the very first day she ever long-jumped, Watt won a bronze medal.

Watt said she's started taking powerlifting seriously in October 2018, after she "ran into into another powerlifter in the ladies' locker room."

"I thought I should try it. So I did."

'She always gets the job done'

Since December 2018, Watt has been working out under the guidance of David Stewart — her personal trainer. Stewart said the 63-year-old has also been "one of the harder-working people in the gym"

When asked what his favourite moments of training Watt have been, Stewart recalled times when she "complains" about being presented with a difficult challenge before ultimately overcoming it.

"Her language can get a little colourful in how she complains about what she's assigned, but she always gets the job done," he said.

