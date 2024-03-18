64-year-old woman accused of starting Ravenna apartment fire
A 64-year-old woman is facing aggravated arson charges after she allegedly started an apartment fire in Ravenna.
A 64-year-old woman is facing aggravated arson charges after she allegedly started an apartment fire in Ravenna.
David Coots, a married father of five, has been charged with rape and assault, and his wife faces charges in connection with the case as well
“You decided you needed a vacation and what followed was absolute depravity,” the Ohio judge said.
Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro hopes to spend his next few months working in air conditioning and sleeping in a dormitory for “elderly” male inmates at a prison next to a zoo.
In the last recorded moments before the 13-year-old boy's death, he was filmed by surveillance cameras sitting on a scooter, surrounded by three of his classmates. The following day, officers in a village in central China made a sickening discovery: the boy's body, buried in an abandoned vegetable greenhouse underneath a tarp. Now, his three teenage classmates have been detained on suspicion of murdering the boy in a case that has riveted China, setting off outrage and frenzied debate over the young age of the suspects and soul searching about bullying and social responsibility in the Chinese countryside.
A New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot “in cold blood” early Friday when he offered to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, who responded by shooting the officer twice and driving off with his patrol car, authorities said.
A 61-year-old man who was illegally parked outside a Shell gas station in New York City was allegedly killed by the 30-year-old operator of a tow truck after a dispute, police said Sunday.
The driver wouldn’t stop for an officer who tried to pull him over, police say.
Two men were on the golf cart, and one of them sexually assaulted the victim, the USC Police Department said.
Five men have been arrested in Gujarat after the students were assaulted while offering prayers.
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.Benjamin Martin Moore was sentenced Friday to a 52-month term in South Dakota Court after previously pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and is not allowed to initiate contact with children under the age of
The baby's father allegedly told police his daughter fell off the bed, court documents state
It happened around 11 p.m. outside a business, officials say.
Dramatic video shows one of two dogs that were rescued from a car that a woman drove straight into the ocean after a police pursuit to Venice Beach.
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — British Columbia's integrated homicide investigation team says a man in Abbotsford, B.C., has been charged with murder in the death of his wife. IHIT says in a news release that officers from the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a home in the city on Friday night. They arrived to find a woman, who has now been identified as 41-year-old Balwinder Kaur, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds inside the home. Abbotsford police confirmed Sat
Jayden Perkins had a passion for performing and theater, and he had the lead role in several school plays, including 'Finding Nemo'
A 26-year-old man is facing murder and other criminal charges after allegedly killing three people, including his 13-year-old sister, at two different homes in Pennsylvania before carjacking a driver and fleeing to New Jersey.
The wide road that passes in front of Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport has a post-apocalyptic stillness these days. Where cars and crowds of people once massed, only tendrils of smoke rise from smoldering piles of trash, sending a bitter taste into the air.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hamas’ unprecedented raid on southern Israel has prompted a legal predicament: How does a country scarred by the deadliest attack in its history bring the perpetrators to justice? Israel is holding hundreds of Palestinians from Gaza accused of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack that sparked its war with Hamas. It is grappling with how to prosecute suspects and offer closure to Israelis, including victims' families. None of the available legal options seem to fit. Mass crimi
Investigators found video of the car slamming into the man, then crashing.
The Montana woman had a habit of “ghosting” customers once she received their money, a website warning about her says.