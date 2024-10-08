This 66-year-old 'Golden Bachelorette' contestant is the internet’s new BF

About Ling: Ling, 66, is a retired data analyst from Philadelphia. A Chinese immigrant who moved to the U.S. with only $20 in his pocket, he has captivated viewers with his soft-spoken charm and touching reflections on grief following the loss of his wife of 36 years. In an interview with Bachelor Nation, he said it was one of his daughters who encouraged him to join the show. He recalled her saying, “Dad, I think this is a very fascinating program and I think you’d find it interesting, plus it’s really time for you to move on… You deserve it.” Speaking about the “Golden Bachelorette,” Ling described Joan Vassos as a good listener and communicator. “She really knows how to talk to other people when they have a little bit of trouble,” he said. Ling hopes that viewers, particularly seniors dealing with grief, will be inspired by his journey.