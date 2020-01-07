67's coach returns from golden world junior run

André Tourigny, assistant coach with Canada's world junior hockey team, arrived in Ottawa exhausted but elated Monday evening, proudly wearing a gold medal around his neck.

"We're tired," Tourigny said in French. "The final was Sunday and we haven't slept since. We're still on a cloud."

Canada was able to clinch a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Russia at the championship final in the Czech Republic.

It was Canada's third world junior crown in the last six years, and for Tourigny, something of a vindication: he was also on the coaching staff in 2011 when it was the Russians who mounted a wild comeback win over Canada in the final.

"I've lost in the final twice," Tourigny noted. "I'm really happy we made that kind of comeback. It was kind of payback time."

When he's not celebrating international glory, Tourigny is head coach of the Ottawa 67's, who have managed to keep their team-record 16-game winning streak intact during his absence.

"I'm looking forward to see my family and to the boys [Tuesday] at the rink," Tourigny said.

Assistant coach Mario Duhamel has been leading the bench since Tourigny and defenceman Kevin Bahl left to join Team Canada last month.

"It shows we have a special group of coaches … as well our leadership in the room. They drive the bus and make our team better every day," Tourigny said.

Ismaël Sy/Radio-Canada More

The 67's haven't dropped a game since mid-November, so they're riding high as they look toward their next contest on Friday, a 2019 league final rematch against Guelph.

The OHL win streak record is 25 games, set by Kitchener in 1984.