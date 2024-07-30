6am Live Update on Borel Fire
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
PARIS (AP) — A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with a DJ who performed at the show saying her lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony's wake.
Conservative figures in Hollywood such as Rob Schneider and Candace Cameron Bure are outraged over the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but replaced the painting’s religious figures with drag queens and more. The Catholic Church in France slammed the visual as a …
The ceremony's designer Thomas Jolly, meanwhile, says his inspiration was Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and pleasure The post Paris Olympics Producers Say ‘The Last Supper’ Inspired That Opening Ceremony Scene: ‘Many Have Done It Before’ appeared first on TheWrap.
If all goes well, Canadians may once again see the night sky erupt in a multitude of colours.The sun has been very active over the past few days, sending out several strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) which can produce the northern lights.Our star goes through an 11-year cycle when activity on its surface rises and falls, called solar maximums and solar minimums. Currently the sun is at solar maximum.When this happens, the sun's surface is pockmarked with sunspots, cooler area
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
Wildfires are raging out of control in the Western United States and Canada – destroying homes, forcing evacuations and injuring residents. One inferno has reportedly destroyed the historic mining community of Havilah. Another has scorched more than 360,000 acres of California – an area larger than the city of Phoenix. Here’s the latest:
What started as a search for missing grandmother Roberta Martin ended with the arrest of a man, 23, who is now accused of brutally murdering her, say police
A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted during a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Orlando is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it was negligent for serving her attacker alcohol and failed to restrain him after he was found to be molesting the teen.
Jeffery Chao had said he appreciated everyone who helped find his 15-year-old daughter Alison
LONDON (AP) — Bloodied children ran screaming from a dance and yoga class “like a scene from a horror movie” to escape a teenager’s savage knife attack that killed two children and wounded 11 other people Monday in northwest England, police and witnesses said.
Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, 18, was arrested and charged with a felony offense of abandoning a child
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the local SWAT team that took up positions at the rally, says they had no communication with the Secret Service before a would-be assassin took aim at Trump.
EDMONTON — Parks Canada says it realizes wildfire evacuees from Jasper worry about what rotting food will do to their homes and that others wonder when a critical highway through the national park will reopen, but it says the blaze continues to burn out of control and remains a threat to the town.
Pullos was first arrested and charged in April 2023 but surrendered herself to 90 days in jail a year later, with hopes that those days would count toward her expected 90-day sentence
Southern Ontarians will need to be weather-aware Tuesday as a risk of slow-moving thunderstorms and heavy rainfall brings an elevated chance of flooding.
Hannah Hunt, 28, was able to send a text message pleading for help for her and her mother and sister.
The New York Times, citing Social Security Administration death records, also reported Calley's death. Calls to numbers listed for Calley's son, William L. Calley III, were not returned. American soldiers killed 504 people on March 16, 1968, in Son My, a collection of hamlets between the central Vietnamese coast and a ridge of misty mountains, in an incident known in the West as the My Lai Massacre.
Deputies used a piece of gauze to pick up the boy's scent and were able to trace his steps back to his parents' house nearby