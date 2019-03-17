How are the 6Nations teams shaping for the Rugby World Cup?

The Wales rugby team celebrates with their trophies after winning the Six Nations championships, following the international rugby union match between Wales and Ireland at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Wales have won the Six Nations Championships after defeating Ireland in their final game. (David Davies/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Wales, and not Ireland, will lead the northern hemisphere's attempt to break the southern hemisphere's dominance at the Rugby World Cup in Japan this year after sweeping the Six Nations.

Wales used a favorable draw, notably home matches against title rivals Ireland and England, a terrific defense, and the confidence of coach Warren Gatland to grind through the championship and prevail. Gatland believed they will be ready to take a crack at winning the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Ireland started the championship as the defending champion and favorite but crumbled against England and Wales to finish third. But coach Joe Schmidt wasn't overly worried.

So, were the Six Nations teams really in good shape for the Rugby World Cup, where they were blocked out of the semifinals in 2015?

We review the teams in the order they finished.

WALES

The team that couldn't get over the line in big, tight games has now forgotten how to lose. After 14 straight wins and a Grand Slam in the Six Nations, Wales has risen to No. 2 in the world — it's highest ever position in the rankings — and is a genuine contender for the Rugby World Cup. The Welsh are running at peak efficiency and such is the strength of their mighty defense that they are always likely to be in a game, even if they aren't playing their best. Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said after lifting the Six Nations trophy that there is plenty more to come.

Jones, the only survivor from Gatland's first Grand Slam with Wales in 2008, remains the pillar of the team, his relentless work rate setting an example for his younger teammates. Strong at the basics and effective rather than scintillating, Wales shouldn't change a thing heading to Japan as that's its most likely route to the Webb Ellis Cup. Flanker Josh Navidi and flyhalf Gareth Anscombe are new members of the team who appear to have secured starting places at the World Cup through their performances in the Six Nations. There's good depth in most positions. The rugby-mad Welsh are right to be getting excited.

— By Steve Douglas

ENGLAND

A bad 30 minutes against Wales, and an even worse 40 minutes against Scotland, undid most of the good work done by England in the Six Nations. Eddie Jones didn't hide his concern at the end of the tournament after England threw away a 31-0 lead before needing a last-gasp try to salvage a 38-38 draw against Scotland in the closing game. Jones said his players had problems with their mentality and that he'll have to bring in "the right help" to fix it. Six months out from the Rugby World Cup, that has to be a worry.

All is not lost, however. England's strength in depth is impressive in many positions — primarily at lock, front row, wing — while the return of powerful center Manu Tuilagi and emergence of winger Joe Cokanasiga gives Jones an X-factor behind the scrum. Few teams in Japan will overpower the English. But there's a frailty to the team when it is put under pressure and nowhere will that be shown up more than at a Rugby World Cup. Tom Curry and Mark Wilson had a decent Six Nations but they look to be a rung below the world's best flankers. And can Billy Vunipola, pivotal for the team at No. 8, stay fit? There are as many questions as answers from the Six Nations.

— By Steve Douglas

IRELAND

They call it second album syndrome. The first album is a smash hit, and the follow-up isn't. Ireland knows the feeling. Rugby's best team of 2018 was close to those lofty standards in the Six Nations against only flaky France. Ireland was crushed by England and Wales, was the beneficiary of Scottish charity, and was lucky to beat Italy. Asked in Cardiff if opponents had figured out Ireland's attack, coach Joe Schmidt said, "I'm not sure." Schmidt defended accusations during the championship his team didn't have a Plan B. But where was it? And where was the on-field leadership?

Schmidt, not being his usual ruthless self, persisted with trying to play key halves Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton, coming back from injuries, into form but after five games they still weren't there. Their lack of confidence affected the backline. Jacob Stockdale, player of the Six Nations last year with seven tries, scored only two this time. Too many others, notably forwards, were playing on reputation. Remarkably, Schmidt was upbeat about Ireland finishing third, where his team has also dropped in the world ranking, but his team appears to have peaked in 2018. On paper, Ireland is strong, experienced, and deep. But something is off. By June, the Irish will have been micromanaged by Schmidt for six years. He drilled into the Irish the tendencies of Wales flyhalf Gareth Anscombe, and yet his chip behind the defense wasn't covered in the first minute and Wales scored a try. Perhaps a new voice will be welcomed after the Rugby World Cup. In the meantime, Ireland will be hoping this is all part of another cunning Schmidt plan to peak for Japan.

Story continues