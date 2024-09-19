6pm Recap Vance in Raleigh

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
‘Time To Put Gramps To Bed’: Trump’s Bizarre ‘Seafront’ Claim Leads To Blunt Fact-Check
Critics fired back at the former president after his latest false claim about the climate.
- HuffPost
Kerstin Emhoff Expertly Claps Back At Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Kamala Harris Dig
The former White House press secretary took a jab at the vice president for not having biological children.
- The Daily Beast
Teamsters Announce Election Move after Flirting With Trump
Kamala Harris suffered a blow to her campaign Wednesday when the Teamsters, one of the most influential labor unions with long ties to the Democratic Party, declined to make a presidential endorsement.The announcement from the leadership of the 1.3-million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters marked the first time in nearly three decades the union sat out a presidential election. In every presidential election since 1996—the last year the Teamsters did not endorse a presidential candida
- The Hill
Hillary Clinton: I’m ‘conflicted’ by Melania Trump
Hillary Clinton says Melania Trump reminded her of “a little kid” when she came face-to-face with the fellow former first lady for the first time after losing the 2016 White House race. The encounter, Clinton recalled in her latest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained,” came last year at a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter. “Rosalynn’s…
- HuffPost
George Clooney Makes Donald Trump An Offer In Taunting Clapback: ‘I Will If He Does’
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.
- Rolling Stone
Judge Who Tossed Trump’s Docs Case Repeatedly Violated Disclosure Rule: Report
Florida Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose lavish trips hosted by influential conservative law school
- The Independent
Scientific American makes presidential endorsement for only the second time in its 179-year history
‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine
- Associated Press
Hungary refuses to pay fines for breaking EU asylum rules. Brussels is taking the money anyway.
The European Union on Wednesday began the process of clawing back hundreds of millions of euros in funds meant to go Hungary after its ant-migrant government refused to pay a huge fine for breaking the bloc’s asylum rules. In June, the EU’s top court ordered Hungary to pay 200 million euros ($223 million) for persistently depriving migrants of their right to apply for asylum. The European Court of Justice described Hungary’s actions as “an unprecedented and extremely serious infringement of EU law.”
- HuffPost
Sean Hannity Makes False Claim About Trump's Would-Be Assassins
The Fox News host was not helping matters any in his error about the attempts on Trump's life.
- HuffPost
Tim Walz Taunts Donald Trump With Key Tactic From His Teaching Days
Kamala Harris’ running mate also declared there’s “no doubt” that Trump lost the 2020 election.
- HuffPost
CNN Pundit Flamed For 'Embarrassing' Argument About Trump's And Harris' Rhetoric
Scott Jennings sparked backlash following a discussion about the role of heated political rhetoric in the Trump assassination attempts.
- The Daily Beast
Fox Business Host Cuts Off Guest Who Says Dems Want Donald Trump Dead
Fox Business host Stuart Varney abruptly ended an on-air interview with former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam after he claimed that Democrats want former President Donald Trump dead.During the Tuesday segment, the two men were discussing Trump’s security detail in the wake of a suspected second assassination attempt against the former president. Gilliam expressed his strong concern about the Republican nominee’s safety.“I’m going to say this on air,” Gilliam said. “The Democrat party … they
- BuzzFeed
Ex-Trump Voters, Tell Us The Moment That Made You Go "Enough Is Enough"
"I'll never forget that moment because that was the moment I think I literally within myself said, 'I think I've made a mistake.'"
- Reuters
Ukrainian drone attack triggers earthquake-sized blast at arsenal in Russia's Tver region
LONDON (Reuters) -A large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Russia triggered an earthquake-sized blast at a major arsenal in the Tver region on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of a nearby town, war bloggers and some media reported. Unverified video and images on social media showed a huge ball of flame blasting into the night sky and multiple detonations thundering across a lake about 380 km (240 miles) west of Moscow. "The enemy hit an ammunition depot in the area of Toropets," said Yuri Podolyaka, a Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger.
- HuffPost
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jabs At Harris For Not Having Biological Children
"Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," the Arkansas governor insisted.
- HuffPost
Hillary Clinton Reveals What Trump Is 'Counting On' To Win Election
The former secretary of state issued a dire warning about the former president.
- HuffPost
Authors Demolish 1 Of Trump's Biggest Myths About His Own Success
A new book details how luck played a much bigger role in Trump's fortune than any actual business acumen.
- HuffPost
Ohio Sheriff Defends Wanting Kamala Harris Supporter Addresses
In a Facebook post, Bruce Zuchowski said his comments were "misinterpreted," but added, chillingly, "With elections, there are consequences."
- Global News
'Got something to say?': NDP's Jagmeet Singh confronts heckling protesters outside Parliament
Cameras were rolling when NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had a tense confrontation with protesters from a group called Canadian Free Living. As Mercedes Stephenson explains, Singh went face-to-face with demonstrators after someone called him a "corrupted bastard."
- People
Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer Denies Rumors of Affair with Donald Trump
Loomer, an extremist commentator known for making racist remarks and promoting baseless conspiracy theories, has been spending time with Trump on the campaign trail recently