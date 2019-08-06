For this 6th-generation rower, the Regatta's a family affair

Seth Hyde won't be the biggest or the tallest rower at this year's Royal St. John's Regatta.

The 11-year-old's not even sure how his team will place in the boys squirt division on Wednesday.

But he's certain, beyond a doubt, that one day he'll be a Regatta champion.

Just like his dad. And his great-uncle. And three other generations of his family before him.

"My whole family's won the championship," said Seth. "Now, I need to keep the tradition going."

The Hydes now live in St. John's, but Seth's father, Darin Hyde, grew up in Outer Cove, a community just outside St. John's with a storied history of Regatta victories.

Darrin Hyde hangs onto two medals his family won in 1911. He's dry mounted a photo from Outer Cove's victory that year.

In the image: Seth's great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and great-great-great-grandfather. Seth recognizes them all.

Off to the races

But following in the footsteps of such rarefied rowers isn't easy. For weeks, Seth has woken up at 7 a.m. for practice at Quidi Vidi Lake.

His mother, Jackie Hyde, manages the team and looks after scheduling, jerseys and equipment. His father Darin, a 1993 Regatta champion, is the team's coach and coxswain.

