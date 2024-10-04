6th Grader Reportedly Dies After 'Medical Event' While Playing Basketball: 'A Horrific Tragedy'

Police in Massachusetts reportedly received a 911 call on Tuesday, Oct. 1 detailing an unresponsive child

A sixth grader has died after a medical emergency during a basketball match at a club in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to multiple outlets.

In a social media statement on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Dana Barros Basketball Club shared news of “the devastating loss of one of our beloved members last night,” adding that the club would be closed that day.

In a release to local news outlet WHDH the same day, the club's president Stephanie Creutz said that the player experienced “an apparent medical event” on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Creutz also told WCVB that the player was "a much-loved young player and teammate," and that emergency services were immediately called and attempts to resuscitate the individual were taken immediately, but that staff had later been told he had died.

Multiple outlets, including The Boston Globe, Boston.com and Boston News 25 said that Brockton Public School had identified the young player as Brockton North Middle School sixth grader, George-Levi Njuguna.

Stoughton Police Department said that they received a 911 call at 8 p.m. on Oct. 1 detailing an unresponsive child. Instructions for CPR were given by a dispatcher until emergency services arrived and took over performing CPR, added outlets including WCVB, Boston.com and The Boston Globe.

The child was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead, according to police.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara described the incident as "a horrific tragedy," in a statement to The Boston Globe, and added that, "our hearts go out to the friends and family of this young boy."

In a statement to Boston.com, Brockton Public Schools Jordan Mayblum said, “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a sixth grader from North Middle School,”

Mayblum continued, “We’ve communicated with their family and the affected school community and will be making resources available for those who are impacted by this devastating loss.”

Mayblum, Creutz and Stoughton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a further statement on social media on Oct. 3, Dana Barros Basketball Club said that they wanted to, "support our basketball community by providing Grief Counseling," and provided details of where the counseling would be available.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by George," the statement concluded.

"Our heartfelt condolence is extended to the player’s family as they deal with this unimaginable loss," Creutz also told WCVB.



"Our entire basketball community, especially his teammates and coaches but all of our club members and their families are devastated and heartbroken over this tragedy," she continued. "This young man loved basketball, he was a cherished teammate and friend, and it is difficult to imagine the Club moving forward without the presence of his smiling face."

