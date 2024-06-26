7:30 p.m. update: Congressional races in Colorado's primary election
Here is a summary of the congressional races in Colorado's primary election as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Here is a summary of the congressional races in Colorado's primary election as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Conservative Party won a special election in a district in central Toronto, dealing a substantial blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party ahead of a national vote expected next year.Most Read from BloombergYouTuber Dr Disrespect Was Allegedly Kicked Off Twitch for Messaging MinorNvidia Rout Takes Breather as Traders Scour Charts for SupportTrump Could Actually Lose Florida. Here’s Why.Rivian Gets $5 Billion Lifeline in Joint Venture With VolkswagenPaul Singe
The longtime GOP strategist pointed to a shift that's taken place over the past few weeks — and predicted what will happen next.
Monica Lewinsky said she hopes Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, is impeached.
Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump, saying ‘expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential’
TORONTO — An urban Toronto riding that has been a Liberal-safe seat for three decades appears to be on the verge of falling to the Tories in an upset win for Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives.
Jason Selvig of The Good Liars said he had never seen this before at one of the former president's rallies.
The breathless advance coverage of this week's presidential debate has overlooked one key question: Will Donald Trump actually show up?
OTTAWA — A historic defeat for the Liberals in a downtown Toronto byelection has put a glaring question mark on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political future.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump submitted 16 more valid signatures than needed to force a recall election of Wisconsin’s top elected Republican depending on what district the recall should be held in, based on a review by the state elections commission released Tuesday.
The controversial gun-loving Republican is having to persuade voters in a district she’s just moved to that they should help her get back to Congress
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) jabbed former President Trump by sharing a video of pop star Taylor Swift’s “sold out crowd.” “Thank you @taylorswift13 for giving us a million reasons to smile. PS- @realDonaldTrump this is what a sold out crowd actually looks like,” Cheney wrote on social media platform X. Cheney reposted a video…
Critics slammed the son of the former president for a wild new claim about his father.
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
Jim Jordan (R-OH) has made himself the Republican gadfly attempting to sting Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan D.A. who has secured the first, and so far only, conviction of former president Donald Trump. But now the biter appears to have been bitten–by none other than Bragg. Bragg’s office is taking credit for being part of efforts to have YouTube restrict content that shows people how to build firearms or make illegal modifications that allow them to rapidly fire ammunition on a fully automatic setti
"I would be very surprised if he’s anything other than that," the New York Times reporter told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
“That is far from the truth,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said of the conservative narrative.
The suggestion from Donald Trump's first White House press secretary prompted a brutal reminder.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge on Tuesday modified Donald Trump's gag order, freeing the former president to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the hush money criminal trial that led to his felony conviction, but keeping others connected to the case off limits until he is sentenced July 11.
A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote soon to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.
The House Judiciary Committee plans to take the first step toward holding President Joe Biden's ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, in contempt of Congress, two sources familiar with the committee's plans tell ABC News. The committee plans to hold a "markup" on the contempt resolution on Thursday, which would be followed by a committee vote, the sources said. The move would pave the way for a floor vote in the House to hold Zwonitzer in contempt.