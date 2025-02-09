7.6 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Cayman Islands: USGS

Tourists enjoy the day at Varadero Beach, Matanzas Province, Cuba, on June 8, 2024. A Tsunami alert has been issued for the island (AFP via Getty Images)

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said that a 7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Caribbean southwest of the Cayman Islands. Some Caribbean islands and Honduras authorities warned beachgoers to move inland in case of a tsunami.

“All tsunami forecast water levels are below 1-foot with earliest arrival times in about 1 hour in Puerto Rico,” the National Weather Service said on X on 7.48 p.m. E.T. “A one to three-foot tsunami is still an impressive force of nature capable of strong and unusual currents, impacting boats, harbors, and piers. It's not a surf wave. Stay away from the coast in the Advisory area.”

Just after 8.15 p.m. E.T., NWS canceled the advisory.

“The Tsunami Advisory for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands is now canceled. While alerts have ended, strong and unusual currents may continue. Be careful near the water and use caution,” NWS stated on X.

At 8.23 p.m. E.T., NWS noted that “a Tsunami Threat continues for Cuba, where a tsunami may reach 1 to 3 meters above the tide, and Honduras and the Cayman Islands, where a tsunami may reach up to 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide.”

The quake hit the area at 6.23 p.m. local time on Saturday. It had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the USGS. The epicenter of the quake was 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of the capital of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

A Tsunami wasn’t expected for the U.S. mainland, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said. A Tsunami advisory was in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after the quake struck between the Cayman Islands and Honduras. Authorities warned of possible fluctuations in the sea levels and strong ocean currents, which could mean dangers for people on beaches and on boats, according to Fox Weather.

The fault line in the area is called the Cayman Trough and marks the dividing line between the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates.

Aftershocks may go on for months or, at times, years following the main quake. According to USGS, such mini-earthquakes come after readjustments to the fault and are typically not as strong as the initial quake.

“International threat messages continue for Cuba, Honduras, & the Cayman Islands.A tsunami is measured in Mexico, Isla Mujeres, at 0103 UTC, at 3 cm / 1.2 in. While that sounds small, it's a necessary confirmation that a tsunami is occurring,” NWS warned at 8.37 p.m. E.T.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands told residents close to the coast to move to higher ground. The governor of Puerto Rico, Jenniffer González Colón, said in a statement that she’s in touch with emergency services following the advisory, but she didn’t tell those close to the coast to relocate.

The Dominican government issued an alert and told coastal residents to move to higher areas “of more than 20 meters of altitude and 2 kilometers inland.” The government also told ships to steer away and avoid the area for the following hours.

The government of Cuba also told people to leave the coast. Meanwhile, local Honduran media urged residents to move away from beaches for the next few hours.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration subsequently said, “Tsunami waves reaching 1 to 3 meters above the tide level are possible along some coasts of Cuba.”

“Actual amplitudes at the coast may vary from forecast amplitudes due to uncertainties in the forecast and local features,” NOAA stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report