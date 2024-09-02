7 arrested, 11 illegal car rallies dismantled
The Maryland Car Rally Task Force arrested seven people and disrupted 11 illegal "exhibition driving events" over the weekend throughout Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Prince George's counties and Baltimore City. According to Maryland State Police, authorities recovered a stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm as part of the operation. Illegal activities involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public, police said. Law enforcement and residents agree the car rallies have become an increasing problem and disruption in many areas.