The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on Netflix in September 2024

With the Venice and Toronto film festivals in full swing, the best time of the year for cinephiles has officially arrived. The next several months will see many of the films that will shape the coming awards race make their way to theaters, providing an embarrassment of riches for movie lovers of every persuasion.

But for anyone not making their way to the festivals — or even the multiplexes, for that matter — there is no shortage of excellent cinema that can be streamed from the comfort of our own homes. Netflix’s latest set of additions to its streaming library contains some of the most beloved films of the past half century, along with a few choice new releases that have already made waves on the festival circuit. There’s sure to be something to satisfy all of your entertainment cravings, no matter what mood you might be in.

Keep reading for our seven favorite films hitting Netflix in September 2024.

