The 7 Best Ring Lights to Up Your Selfie Game

It’s no secret that when it comes to taking the perfect selfie, lighting makes all the difference (I mean, god forbid you try to take one selfie under fluorescent lights or in a shadowed bar). But with today's requirement of photographing your face every damn day, it's pretty much expected that you'll have a ring light somewhere in your arsenal.

Case-in-point: Khloé Kardashian brought her own lighting system to the DMV to take her driver's license photo. Yes, this is the society we're living in. Which means whether you're an aspiring beauty YouTuber-and don't know where to start-or just want to take super stunning selfies for your Tinder profile, I handpicked the best beauty lights for you, below.

