7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 8-10, 2024

A United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, was forced turn around Monday after one of the plane’s engines caught fire. Several of the 167 passengers aboard the Boeing 737 took video showing a line of flames shooting out of the engine, KTRK-TV reported. “I remember there was just this bright, flashing light that came through the window, and it sounded like a bomb went off, and then it was just a strobe of fire out the window,” said David Gruninger, who was on the connecting flight home to Florida with 15 of his friends after attending a wedding in Mexico.