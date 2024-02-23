7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 23-25, 2024

CBC

If you live in this city, you know that the letters that follow your address aren't just letters — they're the quintessential pieces of the puzzle that, when put together, form a picture of the Calgarian identity.Whether it's N.E., N.W., S.W. or S.E., Calgarians seem to have a special attachment to these abbreviations. Unless you're staying right on Centre Street, you're probably hanging out in one of the four slices that make up Calgary's geographic, quadrant-flavoured pie right now. But why do